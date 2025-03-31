Denmark: “Those who have the youth, have the future” – RKP hold first congress

Following a period of rapid development, the Revolutionary Communist Party (RKP) in Denmark held its first congress over the weekend of 21-23 March. While membership in traditional parties is dwindling, the RKP is approaching 300 active members fighting for a communist revolution.

Already, we are present across large parts of the country: with 15 branches in Copenhagen, 6 branches in Aarhus, as well as in Aalborg and Odense. But we’re not just a metropolitan phenomenon – new branches are developing in a number of smaller cities.

Comrades from RKP buy books at the congress stall / Image: Peter Nørlund

We are also the youngest party in Denmark. With an average age in the mid-twenties, we are educating a new generation of class fighters ready to overthrow capitalism. As Marie Frederiksen from the Executive Committee of the RKP put it to the congress: “those who have the youth, have the future”.

A world in turmoil

The congress could not have come at a better time. This was underlined by Hamid Alizadeh, known from the weekly podcast Against the Stream and a member of the leadership of the Revolutionary Communist International:

“We have entered the most turbulent period in the history of the world. Donald Trump has, if anything, deepened the whole crisis that capitalism was already in.”

Hamid Alizadeh from Revolutionary Communist International speaks on the world situation / Image: Peter Nørlund

The entire world political situation has been upended. The congress therefore focused on discussing this new world situation and how communists should intervene in it. Trump has dealt a body blow to the rotten liberal world order, and at the same time appeals to a part of the working class that rightfully detests liberals and their empty phrases about ‘democracy’.

As communists, we do not mourn the collapse of the liberal world order like the rest of the left – quite the contrary. This world order has always been built on hypocrisy: under the guise of ‘democracy’, the liberal bourgeoisie dominated and exploited millions of workers around the world. Under the pretext of ‘women's rights’ they invaded Afghanistan and have similarly ravaged the rest of the Middle East, as we have seen in Iraq, Syria and Libya.

As Hamid Alizadeh explained: “The liberals have murdered over a million people in Iraq. They did the same in the rest of the Middle East. There is no lesser evil. When liberals criticise Trump, it rings hollow. In reality, they are just as reactionary, racist and sexist as he is. The reason they don't like him is because he exposes their hypocrisy.”

A comrade explains RKP's tasks leading up to International Workers' Day / Image: Peter Nørlund Kjærbye

Revolution is implicit in the situation. Lately, we have seen mass movements in Greece and Serbia. Both movements have been triggered by accidents, but both express the underlying sense of frustration that more and more people feel towards the system and its corrupt politicians.

The perspective of the Danish revolution

While the entire Danish parliament supports a frenzied rearmament, the RKP is the only party in Denmark that fights against their militarism and wars, and instead takes aim at the capitalists and their crisis-ridden system.

Johan Uhrskov-Bendixsen from the RKP's executive board gives the closing speech / Image: Peter Nørlund Kjærbye

Denmark is in no way immune to the global crisis of capitalism. The global economy is heading towards a crisis that will severely hurt the small, open Danish export economy. No matter how much politicians try to convince us that the Danish economy is ‘rock solid’, the reality is quite different for workers and youth who have already seen their wages eroded by inflation. Our task in the RKP is to build as strong an organisation as possible before the class struggle heats up.

What we are witnessing now is preparing social revolutions all over the world – including in Denmark.

Thousands have already realised that capitalism cannot provide a decent future. An entire generation of young people have only experienced a world in decline with increasing levels of war, poverty and misery. Many young people, but also an increasing number of workers, want to fight for a completely new society and are looking for a party like ours. These are the layers we are targeting in the RKP and recruiting with resounding success.

“Our goal is to overthrow this society and build a new one where children no longer have to go to bed hungry, where war no longer ravages humanity and where, for the first time in history, the majority of people can take destiny into their own hands.” / Image: Peter Nørlund

This success is not a coincidence, but stems from the fact that we are a radically different party to the others. While the politicians in parliament only have the next election campaign and their own careers in mind, we have set our sights on a bigger goal. As Johan Uhrskov-Bendixsen from RKP's executive committee stated in the closing speech of the congress:

“Our goal is to overthrow this society and build a new one where children no longer have to go to bed hungry, where war no longer ravages humanity and where, for the first time in history, the majority of people can take destiny into their own hands.”

The Congress ended by singing the Internationale, which has since gone viral on social media with over 70,000 views on X (Twitter).

If, like us, you want to fight for a future worth living in, join the fight today. We have no time to waste and only our chains to lose!