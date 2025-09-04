China humiliates the West, revolution in Indonesia, French regime in crisis

Against the Stream is back for another season of weekly Marxist analysis! This week, Hamid Alizadeh and Jorge Martín catch up on all the convulsive developments over the summer: the further decline of western imperialism and the rise of China, the crisis of the regime in France, and the revolutionary explosion in Indonesia.

Against the Stream, the current affairs podcast of the Revolutionary Communist International, airs weekly on YouTube on Thursdays at 6pm London time.

Recommended reading

US and China:

► “China’s Military Is Now Leading”, in Foreign Policy

► “World Perspectives 2025: the world turned upside down”, Revolutionary Communist International

France:

► Bayrou declares war on the working class, by Parti Communiste Révolutionnaire

►Let’s block everything! For a workers’ government!, by Parti Communiste Révolutionnaire

Indonesia:

► Protests getting larger after ride-share driver killed, by Bima Wicaksana

► The wheel of revolution has turned, by Bima Wicaksana