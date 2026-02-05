Britain: Mandelson, Epstein, and Starmer – “the beginning of the end”

Starmer’s future lies in the balance following sordid revelations about his Blairite ally, Peter Mandelson. The fallout from the Epstein scandal could drag down this crisis-ridden government, opening up a new chapter of instability in British politics.

[Originally published at communist.red]

Well, it couldn’t have happened to a nicer man.

Keir Starmer, the British Prime Minister, is in deep shit – ironically, all thanks to “a humble address”.

The crisis in Britain has been maturing for some time. But very quickly, the Starmer government – which, let us recall, won a big majority just 18 months ago – has become probably the most unpopular and hated government in recent history.

Now Starmer is engulfed in an existential crisis, due to the fallout from the global Epstein scandal.

Feeling the heat

All hell broke loose in the House of Commons yesterday, when Starmer was forced to admit that he knew of Peter Mandelson’s sordid dealings with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, at the time when the Labour leader appointed Mandelson as the UK’s ambassador to the United States.

Starmer promised MPs that Downing Street would release documents pertaining to the Mandelson-Epstein affair, provided this information did not pose any threat to national security. But this smelled like a cover-up.

Never mind releasing the files. We already know.



Starmer decided to hire his mate, knowing full well he was in cahoots with the billionaire pedophile, which was all well and good so long as it got him closer to Trump.



Didn't care then. Doesn't care now.



All of them out. pic.twitter.com/FSisp4MHpz — Fiona Lali (@fiona_lali) February 4, 2026

Feeling the heat, Starmer lashed out against the Blairite Lord. “Mandelson betrayed our country, our parliament, and my party,” he said. But this did not satisfy the unruly Commons.

Starmer had appointed this rogue as ambassador with fanfare, declaring him to be the best candidate for forging strong relations with Trump. So nobody believed the PM’s crocodile tears in Parliament yesterday.

As expected, the Tories demand blood. The Labour benches, meanwhile, were shocked by the revelations.

Starmer seemed like a rabbit caught in the headlights. His attempts to sweep the scandal under the carpet were thwarted by a revolt led by Angela Rayner, who he had forced out of the Labour leadership some months earlier.

Under pressure, facing the prospect of a parliamentary vote and likely defeat, the Prime Minister was forced to concede. Consequently, any potentially damaging documents will now be handled and investigated by a parliamentary committee.

Labour mutiny

The mood in Westminster is dark. The Labour ranks – facing the prospect of big losses in the May elections, as well as defeat in the upcoming by-election in Gorton & Denton – are in a state of mutiny.

So bitter and toxic are feelings inside the Parliamentary Labour Party (PLP), that one former minister suggested there is “a mood for blood”: at the very least, that of Number 10 hatchet-man Morgan McSweeney; and possibly of Starmer himself.

Labour MPs are aghast at Starmer’s incompetence and lack of judgement – allowing a human ticking timebomb, in the form of Mandelson, to be given such a prominent position: endangering the party and, most importantly, the careers of its representatives.

These MPs can see the writing on the wall. This scandal, one said, is “the beginning of the end” for Starmer.

Labour backbencher Rachael Maskell was no doubt speaking for many of her colleagues in saying that: “It is inevitable that the Prime Minister is going to have to step down…We only need to read the country to realise that his position has now become untenable.”

The Tories and Lib Dem’s, meanwhile, are calling for a vote in Parliament “to see whether Labour MPs have any confidence in the Prime Minister”.

The anger towards the Labour leader runs deep within the PLP. “The most terminal mood is among the super-loyal,” said one from the 2024 intake. They are the ones with the smallest majorities, who most fear losing their jobs.

For some, the Mandelson affair provides an opportunity for sweet revenge. “Angela is clearly enjoying sticking the knife in,” stated one Labour insider.

No doubt Rayner, the former deputy leader of the party, is lining herself up for a leadership challenge; a coup against Starmer. This could come very soon – opening up a new chapter of heightened instability in British politics.

The Tories, who had been largely sidelined by Farage’s Reform as the main opposition in Westminster, have suddenly seized on this issue to lampoon Starmer, forcing him to admit that he knew about Mandelson’s relationship with Epstein before his ambassadorial appointment.

This pushed Starmer into a corner, who complained that Mandelson had “lied repeatedly” about the depth and extent of his relationship. But this cut no ice, as he squirmed and wriggled at the dispatch box.

The PM’s authority, already heavily dented by the backbench rebellion against welfare cuts last summer, has now been completely shattered.

Just deserts

This scumbag is getting his just deserts. This establishment upstart rose to prominence by driving out popular left-wing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and shunting the party to the right, making Labour almost indistinguishable from the Tories.

Millions voted Labour in 2024, desperate to kick out the Conservatives after 14 years of chaos, sleaze, and austerity-ridden rule.

Yet Starmer’s government has brought no change and delivered nothing, other than more of the same: more pandemonium and decay; more scandal and corruption; more cuts and attacks. You can cut the disillusionment with a knife.

This has pushed many voters into the arms of Nigel Farage and Reform UK, who are more than happy to demagogically attack Starmer for his ties to the shady Mandelson, and in turn to Epstein’s elite nonce network.

As the saying goes: birds of a feather flock together. Mandelson’s reputation is directly linked to Epstein, and Starmer has attached his reputation to Mandelson.

Now Mandelson has fallen from grace, forcing him to give up his peerage, and dragging down Starmer with him.

Similarly, Blairites like Wes Streeting have seen their leadership hopes dashed by their association with the dodgy New Labour architect.

The rat Starmer warmly embraced Lord Mandelson, appointing him to one of the most prestigious positions in the land. Yet he disciplined Corbyn, driving him and his supporters out of the Labour Party. This says it all.

In fact, it has recently been revealed that after Starmer took over, Mandelson worked directly with Morgan McSweeney to block left-wingers from becoming Labour candidates, and was handed control of a ‘secret spreadsheet’ to vet prospective MPs.

These people are cretins of the highest order.

Web of wealth

The rot goes all the way to the top. Even the Royal Family is embroiled in this scandal, with the Andrew formerly-known-as-prince also further exposed by the latest tranche of the Epstein files.

This is not a case of “a few bad apples”, but is systemic. The monarchy; the Church; the police; parliament: all of these pillars of the capitalist establishment are riddled with reprobates and horrific abusers.

The Epstein scandal has revealed the shadowy web of extreme wealth, privileges, entitlement, and social climbers – such as Mandelson – that sits at the head of society; the open sewer at the apex of the capitalist system.

Epstein files confirm what we’ve always known. The billionaire class is rotten to its CORE.



Revolting. The scale of the depravity and the levels of impunity…



Prince Andrew, Mandelson, and who knows who else from the British establishment ?!?



They must be overthrown — Fiona Lali (@fiona_lali) February 1, 2026

These incestuous cabals of fixers and power-brokers are often the ones really pulling the strings, behind the scenes; deciding our fates from their smoky members’ clubs, private jets, and island retreats.

This is the sleazy reality of the capitalist state, hiding behind a veneer of so-called ‘liberal democracy’. But the Epstein-Mandelson scandal has blown the lid on this pack of lies.

These billionaires and bankers; aristocrats and ambassadors; princes and plutocrats: all of them believe that they are untouchable and omnipotent, capable of committing heinous crimes without any consequences.

But everything has its limits. Today, the stink emanating from the ruling elite has become an overpowering stench, which threatens to engulf them.

Rotten system

Britain is in the grip of an escalating crisis: economically, socially, and politically.

The Tories lost five prime ministers in six years. Liz Truss lasted just 49 days. Now it is Starmer’s turn to face the executioner’s chopping block.

This scandal could soon bring down Starmer. If he isn’t forced out by his own MPs now, over this question, then the sword could fall at any time in the coming months – most likely in the wake of a hammering for Labour in the May elections.

One way or another, as the defender of this putrid, rotten system, he is doomed.

The Epstein affair is part of the protracted death agony of this sick system. The crisis of capitalism has become a crisis of the establishment; a crisis of the entire regime.

Such grotesque scandals and revelations will fuel a sharp rise in anti-establishment sentiments amongst the masses, alongside anger against capitalism and its institutions.

As Lenin once explained, revolutions begin with splits and crises at the top. Titanic upheavals and social explosions are therefore on the order of the day, in Britain and internationally.

One way or another, capitalism is doomed; living on borrowed time. The Mandelson-Epstein affair is only one more nail in its coffin. There will be many more to come.