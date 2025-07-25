Britain: Corbyn and Sultana’s party takes off – the system is rigged! Fight for revolution!

Today, Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana announced the launch of a new left party, aimed at taking on the “corporations and billionaires” and their “rigged system”. The RCP is getting on board. Fight for real change! Fight for revolution!

“The system is rigged… It’s time for a new kind of political party… [to] build a democratic movement that can take on the rich and powerful – and win.”

With these words, Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana have turned the page on a new chapter in British politics.

The Revolutionary Communist Party (RCP) enthusiastically welcomes this important step. We will be mobilising our members to help make a success of this new – much-needed – party.

Finally, there is a political alternative on the left for ordinary workers and youth: a party that stands against “an economic system that protects the interests of corporations and billionaires”; against war, genocide, and ‘our’ “government’s complicity in crimes against humanity”; against cuts and privatisation.

On the basis of bold socialist policies, a new mass left party has the potential to transform Britain’s political landscape – and, in turn, transform society.

The RCP calls on all our supporters and readers to throw their weight behind this new venture, and to get organised with us to help equip this party and movement with the revolutionary programme needed to bring about “real change”.

Excitement and enthusiasm

For weeks, excitement has been building about the prospect of a new left party, following an announcement by Zarah Sultana, MP for Coventry South, on social media.

Within days, tens of thousands had signed up to Sultana’s appeal for people to stay in touch and get involved.

One recent poll, meanwhile, predicted that 15 percent of voters would support a Corbyn-Sultana-led party – level pegging with Starmer’s Labour, and ahead of Lib Dems and the Greens. Among young people (aged 18-29), the figure goes up to 33 percent.

Another survey by YouGov suggested that 18 percent of Britons would consider voting for a left-wing party led by Jeremy Corbyn.

Notably, this enthusiasm was before anything had even been officially launched, with no concrete programme or policies.

A world to win

Now that Corbyn and Sultana have fired the starting pistol – by putting out a fighting statement of intent, and declaring plans for an inaugural conference – the momentum will no doubt snowball.

A debate will likely open up in the trade unions on the question of political affiliations / Image: The Communist

Left MPs who have been suspended from the Parliamentary Labour Party could switch allegiances to this new outfit, alongside pro-Palestine independents elected last summer. Meanwhile, a debate will likely open up in the trade unions on the question of political affiliations.

Importantly, the movements against genocide and austerity could naturally link up with Jeremy and Zarah’s party, providing these struggles with a political voice and expression.

Importantly, there will surely be a desire amongst thousands of workers and youth to actively participate in the building of a new left party.

On the basis of mass rallies and local meetings, up and down the country, this party could quickly take off, attracting even greater numbers of members, activists, and voters.

The immediate task for socialists and communists is to sign up to Corbyn and Sultana’s party, enthusiastically promote it, get stuck in, and help channel this energy towards revolutionary aims.

In the words of Karl Marx: We have nothing to lose but our chains! We have a world to win!

Warmongers, liars, and racists

No wonder this news has been met so eagerly. For years, there has been a complete political vacuum in British politics.

After 14 years of Tory chaos and attacks, many workers held their noses and voted for Starmer’s Labour in last year’s general election. But they did so with little enthusiasm or expectation. Meanwhile, millions stayed at home, understandably seeing no real difference between any of the options on the ballot paper.

After 14 years of Tory chaos and attacks, many workers held their noses and voted for Starmer’s Labour / Image: The Communist

Since then, twelve months on, Starmer and his party have only plummeted in the polls. Presiding over stagnating living standards and crumbling public services, Labour has haemorrhaged support.

In truth, this big business Labour government has taken on the Tory’s programme wholesale. Cuts to welfare and social spending. Billions wasted on bombs and bloodshed. Waging a war on the poor, whilst manufacturing a divisive distraction over the question of migration.

How is Starmer’s Labour any better than the previous set of Westminster warmongers, liars, and racists? With ‘friends’ like these, who needs enemies?!

Class-based alternative

Nigel Farage and Reform UK have demagogically tapped into the anger brewing in society, cynically scapegoating migrants and refugees for the problems facing ordinary people.

At the same time, up until now, with Starmer pushing a vicious austerity agenda, Farage and co. have also been able to outflank Labour to the left on economic issues: opposing the cuts to pensioners’ winter fuel allowance; calling for the nationalisation of Britain’s steel and water industries; and posing as allies of the trade unions and champions of the working class.

By posing a left answer to these questions, on the basis of clear class-based policies, Corbyn and Sultana’s new party has the potential to cut the ground from under Farage’s feet.

Jeremy and Zarah are 100 percent correct to point the finger at the “rigged system” / Image: The Communist

Jeremy and Zarah are 100 percent correct to point the finger at the “rigged system” – a system that “protects the interests of corporations and billionaires” – for poverty, homelessness, and rising bills.

And the demands in their opening statement – echoing Corbyn’s radical manifesto from the 2017 election, which mobilised millions across the country – show the way forward: “fixing the crises in our society with a mass redistribution of wealth and power”; fighting for an “NHS free from privatisation, and bringing energy, water, rail, and mail into public ownership”; and “investing in a massive council-house building programme”.

In response to those who ask how we could afford such things, Jeremy and Zarah rightly highlight that “this government says there is no money for the poor, but billions for war”.

“It is ordinary people who create the wealth,” the two independent MPs correctly state, “and it is ordinary people who have the power to put it back where it belongs.”

Socialism or barbarism

Going forwards, it is necessary to clarify the political conclusions that flow from these demands.

The revolutionary communists of the RCP will be participating in the democratic discussions and debates surrounding the formation of this new left party, hoping to fill in the details of the rough outline already sketched by Jeremy and Zarah.

In this process – at the founding conference, at mass meetings and rallies, on the streets, and in workplaces, universities, and schools – we will be arguing for a revolutionary programme that links the demands raised by Corbyn and Sultana to the need to overthrow capitalism.

The “rigged system” that serves the interests of the billionaires is called capitalism / Image: The Communist

The “rigged system” that serves the interests of the billionaires is called capitalism. It is capitalism and its representatives that are responsible for war, oppression, and inequality; that “put profits before our planet”; that are the “great dividers” who whip up racism and repress us.

The alternative facing us, as Sultana has stated, quoting Rosa Luxemburg, is “socialism or barbarism”.

To bring about “real change”, we need a revolution against the billionaires and their system.

This means fighting capitalism and imperialism. It means expropriating the wealth of the bankers and bosses, and democratically planning the economy according to the needs of the many, rather than the profits of the few. And above all, it means getting organised.

So join Corbyn and Sultana’s new party, to build a mass left alternative to the rotten political status quo.

And join the RCP today, to build a revolutionary communist force within this potentially explosive movement.