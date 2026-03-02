Statement on the assassination of Yanar Mohammed

We publish here a statement sent to us by the Communist Alternative Organization in Iraq on the tragic death of their comrade Yanar Mohammed, who was assassinated this morning in a criminal terrorist attack at her home. We send our sympathy and solidarity to Yanar’s comrades, family and friends.

Statement on the assassination of dear comrade Yanar Mohammed

With profound sadness, grief, and immense pain, we announce the passing of our dear comrade Yanar Mohammed, President of the Organization of Women’s Freedom in Iraq (OWFI) and member of the Central Committee of the Communist Alternative Organization.

At 9:00 AM Iraq time this morning, Monday, March 2, 2026, two terrorist criminals on a motorcycle opened fire on Comrade Yanar Mohammed at her residence in Baghdad, inflicting severe injuries. Shortly after arriving at the hospital, she tragically passed away.

While we condemn in the strongest possible terms this brutal terrorist crime against a great fighter for the cause of women’s liberation and equality, and a firm, persistent communist militant for human emancipation, we hold the government responsible for uncovering the perpetrators and bringing them to justice.

The memory of Comrade Yanar Mohammed will remain a shining beacon for us in the struggle for women’s liberation and the communist struggle for a world free from all forms of injustice, discrimination, and oppression.

We will issue a later statement regarding the details of the life and struggle of our dear comrade Yanar Mohammed and will announce the dates for memorial services to honor her memory in Iraq and abroad.

The Central Committee of the Communist Alternative Organization in Iraq

March 2, 2026