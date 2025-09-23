Are you a Communist? Build the Revolutionary Communist International in Brazil!

Call for the Founding Congress of the new section of the RCI in Brazil, from 20 to 23 November 2025, in São Paulo.

[Português]

The beginning of the new Trump administration in the US marked the end of the imperialist world order established since the end of World War II.

We have entered a new world situation in which there is no longer any ‘gentlemen's agreement’ between the imperialist powers. The truce established at Bretton Woods is over, and with it, all the multilateral organisations created to support that world order have become obsolete: the UN, IMF, World Bank, NATO, WTO, etc.

Trump was forced to end the imperialist truce due to the emergence of a new imperialist power that is increasingly developing the potential to challenge US hegemony: China.

Understanding this new world situation is challenging and is putting all working-class organisations around the world to the test, especially those that aim to build themselves as a potential revolutionary leadership of the working class.

Here in Brazil, the organisation that had been building itself as the Brazilian section of the Revolutionary Communist International unfortunately failed this test. The majority of the leadership of the OCI (Organização Comunista Internacionalista) was unable to adequately analyse the change in the world situation.

Due to mistaken, idealistic theoretical conceptions, they could not accept that a country that had been dominated could become imperialist. This led them to deny the role that China is playing in the world today. Consequently, they failed to understand why the wing of the American bourgeoisie that won the elections ended the imperialist world order, or even why Trump applies tariffs on countries like Brazil, where US capital seeks to maintain its dominance in the face of the arrival of Chinese capital.

This inability to correctly analyse reality and provide adequate answers to the concrete questions facing the working class led to a political crisis within the Brazilian section of the RCI. A minority faction formed within the OCI’s leadership, adopting the correct analysis of the International. The majority of the OCI leadership remained attached to the mistaken conceptions that some leaders had developed based on a dogmatic interpretation of the texts of Lenin and Trotsky.

Finally, when the majority of the OCI’s leadership realised that it could lose the congress scheduled for November, it unilaterally decided to break with the Revolutionary Communist International, with only two months to go before the congress.

We, who defend and maintain the ideas and perspectives of the RCI in Brazil, who rely on the method of dialectical materialism, gathered at an emergency conference on 21 September 2025. With more than 100 comrades from all over Brazil present, we decided to convene a new congress in São Paulo, from 20 to 23 November 2025, to found the new Brazilian section of the Revolutionary Communist International.

The new world situation that has opened, with the end of the imperialist truce and the increasingly fierce dispute between rival imperialisms – particularly between the US and China – has enormous implications for the class struggle in all countries. We are entering a new era in which popular uprisings, insurrections and genuine proletarian revolutions will be increasingly commonplace! The beginning of this process is already evident from Nepal to France, from Indonesia to Serbia. But it will also mean an intensification of the wars that capitalism already imposes on us. Situations such as the war in Ukraine may be replicated elsewhere.

The open wound of our time, the genocide in Palestine – the massacre of an entire population, in which all kinds of human rights violations and war crimes are perpetrated – may become a benchmark for the imperialist powers on how to divide populations along national and religious lines in order to contain revolts and continue their plunder. The total uselessness of the UN is evident when its statements and belated recognition of the genocide in the Gaza Strip have been unable to change anything about the genocidal advance of the State of Israel against the Palestinians.

In contrast, the actions of the organised working class in ports around the world, the camps and demonstrations of young people, including within Israel, point the way to how we can stop this genocide! But we need to organise the movement internationally and break through the blockade of the bureaucratic leaderships of working-class organisations.

In Brazil, the dispute between US and Chinese capital has been determining relations between factions of the bourgeoisie and government policy for the last 15 years. Trump's tariffs and Lula's response of moving closer to China are expressions of this. The 2026 elections will be strongly influenced by this dispute.

The new generations of the working class will be increasingly confronted with American and Chinese capital seeking to reproduce itself on Brazilian soil, fleecing workers. The struggle to reduce the working day, to end the 6×1 shift, and to prevent the 996 shift from being brought in from China, is also an expression of this process.

Young people do not see a future in which they can enjoy what is produced by society. The lack of prospects, except for increasingly precarious jobs, repression, racist police violence, more wars and oppression, the climate crisis, etc., has led an increasing number of young people to seek truly radical solutions to the situation. That is why we see a search for communism among young people, not only in Brazil, but in a growing number of countries.

Let’s build the Brazilian section of the Revolutionary Communist International to offer the most advanced layers of communist youth in Brazil an organisation that prioritises revolutionary theory, which can prepare to help the new generation of the Brazilian proletariat go even further than the Soviets and other international experiences of the proletariat. We have nothing to lose, we have a world to win! Join now to build a new revolutionary organisation in Brazil: the Brazilian section of the Revolutionary Communist International!

Emergency Conference in Defence of the RCI in Brazil

21 September 2025