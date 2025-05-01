Alan Woods to speak on the world crisis of capitalism at RCP congress 2025

The world is being transformed before our eyes. With Trump taking a sledgehammer to the order of the last century, with Russia closing in on victory in Ukraine, with the globalised world economy being ripped apart by tariffs, and with Netanyahu setting fire to the entire Middle East, a new epoch has opened up.

Gone is the stability of the past. On the social, economic, political and diplomatic fronts, capitalism is confronted by the biggest crises in its history, which are being deepened by the antagonistic policies of the imperialist powers, each out for themselves.

Imperialist wars, trade wars, militarism… and to pay for it all, a war on the poor: this is what capitalism has to offer in 2025. This endless nightmare is feeding a mood of revolt against the ruling class and its representatives, preparing the way for explosive revolutionary developments worldwide.

It is on this backdrop that the Revolutionary Communist Party, British section of the Revolutionary Communist International, is meeting for its second congress.

To introduce the congress, and to help orient the communists to the implications of the lightning developments that are transforming the entire world situation, Alan Woods – lead theoretician of the International – will be speaking on World perspectives.

Tune in live on YouTube on Friday, 2 May at 19:00 PM BST.