A world on fire: watch Alan Woods and Fiona Lali speak at Revolution Festival 2025!

The Russian revolutionary Vladimir Lenin once remarked that, in world history, there are decades where nothing happens, and weeks where decades happen. This is one of those decades.

Wars, climate breakdown and economic crisis. Now millions of workers and youth are beginning to move, opening up a period of intensified class struggle on an unprecedented scale. In order to navigate these turbulent times and intervene in these events as revolutionaries, communists must be armed with an explanation of why this is happening and what needs to be done.

To answer those questions, from 14-16 November, the Revolutionary Communist Party in Britain will be livestreaming the main talks from Revolution Festival 2025, a three-day school of communist ideas.

To open the festival, Alan Woods – acclaimed Marxist author and leading member of the International Secretariat of the RCI – and Fiona Lali – member of the Executive Committee and National Campaigns Coordinator for the Revolutionary Communist Party in Britain – will discuss the rising tide of world revolution. Then, throughout the weekend, leading communists of the RCP will speak on topics spanning the crisis tearing apart Europe to Traoré and the coups in West Africa. Tune in live, and see below for a full calendar of the streams!

A World On Fire – with Alan Woods and Fiona Lali

14 November, 18:30 - 21:00 GMT

Europe in crisis: Block everything for Palestine!

15 November, 13:15 - 15:00 GMT

Monopolies and imperialism: how big corporations dominate our lives

15 November, 15:15 - 17:00 GMT

The decline of British capitalism and the British revolution

15 November, 17:15 - 19:00 GMT

A history of Palestinian resistance

16 November, 10:00 - 11:45 GMT

Migration and borders: the communist position

16 November, 12:30 - 14:15 GMT

Traoré, Sankara's legacy, and the fight against imperialism in West Africa

16 November, 14:30 - 16:15 GMT