One last push towards $15,000 for the first Pan-American School of the Revolutionary Communist International

We’d like to thank all comrades who have donated to the Pan-American School so far. As of 7 September, we have raised $9,031.22. With one last push, we are confident that we can meet our goal of $15,000. 

From 10-14 December, 300 comrades from all across the continent will travel to Mexico City for the Revolutionary Communist International's first-ever Pan-American School. This is taking place at a critical time, as American imperialism is trying to dominate Latin America with the help of its local stooges.

But the costs of transporting and lodging comrades from over a dozen countries are high. That is particularly true for comrades in countries like Venezuela, where a flight to Mexico City costs 4,000 times the average daily wage. 

For that reason, we are asking communists all across the world: help us build the forces of Communism on the American continent! Donate today by clicking one of the following links:

To donate in USD click here.

To donate in GBP click here.

To donate in EUR click here.

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