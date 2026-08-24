Help us raise $15,000 for the first Pan-American School of the Revolutionary Communist International!

From 10-14 December, hundreds of communists from across the American continent will be gathering in Mexico for the First Pan-American Cadre School of the RCI.

We are expecting over 300 comrades from Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Bolivia, Brazil, Venezuela, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Mexico, USA, Canada, and Europe. With the ever-approaching fist of the USA, the Donroe doctrine, and the world economic crisis, the school is centered around the anti-Imperalist struggle. The opening rally will take place in Mexico City and the rest of the school will be held at a residential venue outside of the Mexican capital.

While we held similar schools in the past, this will be the first one since we founded the RCI in 2024. Our work in the Americas has advanced qualitatively and quantitiavely since then, best exemplified by the rapid growth of our section in Mexico. New groups have been established in Bolivia, Colombia, and Chile, and our Brazilian section has refounded itself. The Canadian and United States sections also march on, putting the forces of Communism near 3000 across the continent. We are also within arms reach of reaching 1000 Spanish speaking comrades in the RCI. The need to consolidate our growth and educate our cadres is more important than ever.

The costs of organising the school, including transport and accommodation, will be covered by the comrades in the Americas themselves, who have been collecting money from members and supporters. However, the cost of tickets from some of these countries is very high, and this is why we appeal to comrades to give their assistance by making a financial donation. Our aim is to raise $15,000.

Help build the forces of Communism in the American continent!

Click on one of the following links in order to donate generously!

To donate in USD click here.

To donate in GBP click here.

To donate in EUR click here.