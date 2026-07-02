1,500 signups for the World School of Communism: let’s make it the biggest ever!

Since its official announcement one week ago, signups for the World School of Communism have come in thick and fast. Already, over 1,500 people from 107 different countries have signed up for the event, and the figure is rapidly climbing!

The number of write-ins and the breadth of countries shows a worldwide mood developing within the working class, and more especially the youth, who are nearing breaking point.

Happily, we chose to include a comment box asking, ‘Why do you want to attend the School of Communism?’ Some of the replies we’ve got really show that mood. We offer up a few below. And we urge you: sign up for the School of Communism and leave us a message.

Who knows? We may leave yours here over the coming weeks.

Currently in the lead in terms of attendees is India, from which we have received over 300 signups! Many of the messages we’ve received breathe the spirit of the ‘Gen Z’ revolutions and of the anger expressed in the rise of the Cockroach Janta Party. Inspired by the notorious words of a Chief Justice, who contemptuously referred to the youth as “cockroaches”, young people have been asking, “what if all the cockroaches got together?”

The young comrades writing in from India have been asking the same question. One young person from Tamil Nadu, southern India, sent us the following message:

“I am a student from India. In my country, capitalism, starvation, unemployment, and inequality have been imposed, and political corruption runs rampant. To change this and achieve borderless equality worldwide, the youth must take politics into their own hands.”

From India to the ‘belly of the beast’, and the home of the world’s first trillionaire: the USA. The Revolutionary Communists of America – our US section – has grown by leaps and bounds in the recent period, connecting with the developing radicalisation in the country.

One write-in from Missouri, not a member of the RCA, has taken note of the growth of our section, and decided that now is the time to join:

“I hope to learn more about Marxism from what I see is the largest and fastest growing genuinely Marxist tendency in modern times. I also seek to organize myself more firmly into the Marxist tradition for I have stood so far unorganized despite my desire.”

Comrade, we wish you a really fruitful World School of Communism. You’ve made the right decision. To all those who have also signed up to attend and aren’t yet members, we say: you too should join us!

Some wiseacres have attacked the RCI for our emphasis on theory. ‘We must do something!’ cry our detractors. Action, yes, but not blind action. In order to change the world, we must first be able to think.

And there is demand for precisely that: ideas. ‘The Power of Ideas’, that is the tagline of this year’s School, and that is what the School promises to deliver. This growing thirst for theory is shown in messages like the following from Nigeria:

“I’ve been reading articles and books about Marxism, scientific socialism and communism. I’m joining in because I believe this would help in my development as a revolutionary Marxist to create a better society for Nigerians, Africans and humanity as a whole.”

Whether you are a long-standing comrade of the RCI or a brand new member, the World School will be of immense educational value. A French comrade, who joined the RCI at the end of last year, wrote in to explain why they are excited for the World School:

“I’ve been in the RCI for 8 months now and I’m having the time of my life. I finally feel like I am building something meaningful, and not spending my energy on aimless activism. We’ve just had our national congress in France and I am more determined than ever to learn and practice, to build the world party of the revolution. I wouldn’t miss this world school for anything. “Vive l’ICR et vive la révolution!”

This is just a small handful of the messages that we have received, and more like these are flooding in every day.

Through attending watch parties, sharing this event far and wide, and signing up yourself, you have a key role to play in making this our biggest and best World School of Communism ever. Forward to 10,000 signups!